‘Name and shame’ hoardings: Defamation case lodged after comments on Allahabad HC judges

13 March 2020 14:04 IST

The Division Bench recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to remove the hoardings in Lucknow

An FIR was lodged against unknown persons on charges of allegedly posting offensive and improper comments about the judges of the Allahabad High Court who recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to remove the controversial ‘name and shame’ hoardings in Lucknow.

A case was registered at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow on the complaint of social activist Nutan Thakur. The FIR has invoked Section 66 of the IT Act and charges of defamation and criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication.

In her complaint, Ms. Thakur said that soon after the Division Bench of the High Court delivered its order on Monday, objectionable and provocative comments were made on social media site Twitter and other websites. Objectionable hashtags were used for the two judges on Twitter while a website OpIndia also carried an article bearing those words, she alleged.

