Other States

‘Name and shame’ hoardings: Defamation case lodged after comments on Allahabad HC judges

File photo of a banner naming anti-CAA protesters.

File photo of a banner naming anti-CAA protesters.   | Photo Credit: Omar Rashid

The Division Bench recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to remove the hoardings in Lucknow

An FIR was lodged against unknown persons on charges of allegedly posting offensive and improper comments about the judges of the Allahabad High Court who recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to remove the controversial ‘name and shame’ hoardings in Lucknow.

A case was registered at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow on the complaint of social activist Nutan Thakur. The FIR has invoked Section 66 of the IT Act and charges of defamation and criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication.

In her complaint, Ms. Thakur said that soon after the Division Bench of the High Court delivered its order on Monday, objectionable and provocative comments were made on social media site Twitter and other websites. Objectionable hashtags were used for the two judges on Twitter while a website OpIndia also carried an article bearing those words, she alleged.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 13, 2020 2:04:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/name-and-shame-hoardings-defamation-case-lodged-after-comments-on-allahabad-hc-judges/article31058945.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY