‘Name and shame’ hoardings: Defamation case lodged after comments on Allahabad HC judges

An FIR was lodged against unknown persons on charges of allegedly posting offensive and improper comments about the judges of the Allahabad High Court who recently directed the Uttar Pradesh government to remove the controversial ‘name and shame’ hoardings in Lucknow.
A case was registered at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow on the complaint of social activist Nutan Thakur. The FIR has invoked Section 66 of the IT Act and charges of defamation and criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication.
In her complaint, Ms. Thakur said that soon after the Division Bench of the High Court delivered its order on Monday, objectionable and provocative comments were made on social media site Twitter and other websites. Objectionable hashtags were used for the two judges on Twitter while a website OpIndia also carried an article bearing those words, she alleged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.