Naidu hails Paralympians for record medal harvest

GURUGRAM

20 September 2021 00:42 IST

‘Your accomplishments are an inspiration for every Indian’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday praised the grit and determination of Indian Paralympians and said they brought cheer and hope to the entire nation in these troubled times through their stellar performances.

Addressing a gathering during the felicitation of Tokyo Paralympians in Gurugram, the Vice-President lauded the sportspersons for the highest ever medal haul even though the Tokyo Paralympics was held in rather extraordinary conditions due to the pandemic.

Recognising that these achievements were not easy, he said the entire nation was proud of its Paralympic athletes.

Advertising

Advertising

“You have overcome several obstacles, demolished stereotypes and have triumphed over social attitudes that looked down upon sports,” Mr. Naidu told them, adding that their accomplishments despite such adverse conditions were an inspiration to every Indian.

Emphasising the need to create a sporting culture in the country, he called for making sports an attractive and viable career option for the youth. Mr. Naidu complimented the Haryana government for taking several policy initiatives in this regard.

Talking about many benefits of sports, the Vice-President said that it keeps one physically fit, inculcates discipline and team-spirit, apart from kindling the desire to excel through healthy competition.

Referring to the increasing number of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, Mr. Naidu said these conditions weaken an individual’s immune system, making him or her more susceptible to infection by COVID-19.

Taking cognisance of the general lack of sporting facilities for specially abled sportspersons at the local level, Mr. Naidu called for creation of necessary facilities for them. He also emphasised the need to identify and encourage specially abled sportspersons at the local level.

Haryana govt. praised

Praising the government of Haryana for supporting and promoting sportspersons in a big way, he said it would inspire the other States. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal was also present.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu released five volumes of ‘Sir Chhotu Ram: Writings and Speeches’ brought out by the Haryana Academy of History and Culture at a separate programme in the city.