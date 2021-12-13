Nagpur reports its first Omicron case

Maharashtra’s Omicron tally rises to 18

A 40-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Nagpur district, who arrived from South Africa earlier this month, tested positive for the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, said a report released on Sunday by the city-based National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The Maharashtra health authorities said that, with this, 18 cases of the Omicron variant had thus far been reported in the State, of which nine persons had already been discharged following negative RT-PCR tests.

State Surveillance Officer Pradeep Awate said that the Nagpur patient had shown mild symptoms of COVID-19 and was currently in isolation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Nagpur.

Authorities further said that 30 close contacts of this patient had been traced and they had all tested negative.

The same patient had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in April this year but as he had exhibited mild symptoms even at the time, there had been no need for hospitalisation.

Since December 1, a total of 11,751 international passengers have arrived from countries designated as “at risk”, and disembarked at airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. Of these, 30 samples had returned positive in RT-PCR tests and have been sent for genome sequencing to test for the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, the State reported 704 new COVID-19 cases today as against 699 new recoveries. Sixteen fatalities were reported.

Maharashtra’s active case tally stands at 6,441 with a recovery rate of 97.72%, said the Health Department authorities.

An equally low fatality surge of 12 deaths was reported, with no deaths being reported in 32 of the 36 districts. Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri were the only places where fatalities were recorded, said authorities.

Of these, the maximum cases (ten) have been reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, while Mumbai city has reported five cases. One case each has been reported from Pune city, Kalyan-Dombivali, and Nagpur.