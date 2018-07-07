Nagpur receives highest rainfall in 24 years

more-in

A record 267.5 mm rainfall in a little over six hours paralysed normal life in Nagpur city on Friday.

According to the district administration, between 8 a.m. and 2.30 p.m., the city received its highest rainfall on a single day in 24 years.

“That is almost a fourth of the season’s total rainfall in the city. The last time the city witnessed such downpour was in 1994 when over 314-mm rainfall was recorded on a single day,” Nagpur District Information Officer Anil Gadekar said.

“There was no report of any death or injuries but many areas were waterlogged and water entered many houses in some localities. Road traffic was affected but rail traffic remained unaffected. However, two Indigo flights had to be diverted to Hyderabad in the morning due to the rain,” he added.

Road traffic was disrupted on Nagpur-Wardha, Nagpur-Bhandara road and on the road leading to the Nagpur airport as these roads were waterlogged, however, the situation improved by evening.

All schools will remain shut in the city on Saturday as the met department has forecast “heavy to very heavy rain” in the next 48 hours.

The water level in Wadgoan dam in Umred tehsil of Nagpur district touched 254.64 meters at 6 p.m. on Friday prompting the authorities to open 17 gates. The gates of Gorewada dam were also opened as the dam reached overflow level due to heavy rain.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the command and control room of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to take stock of the situation.