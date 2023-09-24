ADVERTISEMENT

Nagpur rains | Devendra Fadnavis visits affected areas, says plans needed for Nag river and Ambazari lake

September 24, 2023 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - Mumbai

Extremely heavy rainfall of 109 millimetres in three hours, including 90 mm between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. on September 23, inundated several areas of the city, said the Deputy chief minister

PTI

Rescue operations underway at the waterlogged Ambazari area following heavy rainfall, in Nagpur on September 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 24 morning took stock of the rain situation in Nagpur and visited homes to interact with flood-affected families.

The National Disaster Response Force and its state counterpart SDRF are undertaking rescue and relief operations across Vidarbha's largest city, he informed.

"As many as 10,000 homes have been affected. Mud has entered houses. The administration is providing medicines and help in cleaning up flood affected areas. The level of damage is serious. The amount of rainfall was higher than carrying capacity of the area," he told reporters.

"We could have minimised the damage if some measures were taken earlier. The IMD had given an orange alert but it could not predict this much rain would fall in such a short time. There is always something to learn from such disasters," he said.

In the morning, Mr. Fadnavis visited areas in the vicinity of Ambazari Lake, the city's largest waterbody, which breached its boundaries on Saturday due to heavy rains.

"The protective wall and others structures of Nag river will have to be rebuilt. The State government will also plan some infrastructure to minimise the damage when Ambazari Lake overflows," he informed.

Four persons, including a 53-year-old paralysed, bedridden woman, died in rain-related incidents, while more than 400 people had to be shifted to safety on Saturday.

Late Saturday night, Mr. Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari chaired a meeting to review the situation.

