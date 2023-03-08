ADVERTISEMENT

Nagpur police prohibit beggars from gathering at traffic signals, footpaths

March 08, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Nagpur

The order was issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in light of complaints of beggars obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and causing public nuisance

PTI

The Nagpur police issued prohibitory orders amid rising complaints of harassment of motorists and pedestrians. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Nagpur police on March 8 issued an order prohibiting beggars from gathering at places like traffic junctions, footpaths, traffic islands and dividers in the city amid rising complaints of harassment of motorists and pedestrians.

The order was issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which bans the gathering of four or more people in a particular area.

As per the order issued by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, the restrictions will be effective from March 9 till April 30 "unless withdrawn earlier by the issuing authority".

Apart from the inconvenience faced by vehicle users and walkers, there were also complaints of beggars obstructing the smooth flow of traffic and causing public nuisance, said officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Objections, if any, in respect of this order may be emailed to cp.nagpur@mahapolice.gov.in or submitted at the Police Bhavan, Civil Lines, Nagpur, said the department.

Objections shall be duly considered, and necessary modifications, if required, shall be made, said the order.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US