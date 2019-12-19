Nagpur Mayor shot at while driving, escapes unhurt

Nagpur Mayor Sandip Joshi, a close friend of Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, escaped an attempt on his life after unidentified assailants opened fire at his vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Nagpur Police, the incident occurred on Outer Ring Road near Jamtha cricket stadium a little after midnight. The police said Mr. Joshi, his family members and a group of around 35 friends had been out to celebrate the Joshi couple’s marriage anniversary and were on their way back when the attack occurred.

“Mr. Joshi was driving his official vehicle with a friend in the passenger seat, while his family was following in another vehicle. The two assailants, who were on a motorbike, drew up behind his car near the junction of Outer Ring Road and Wardha Road, and fired three rounds from what we suspect to have been a countrymade handgun,” an officer with the Beltarodi police station said.

The officer said all the three rounds hit the vehicle but did not cause any injuries to its occupants, while the shooters sped away. Mr. Joshi immediately pulled over and informed the police, after which he drove down to the Beltarodi police station and registered an FIR.

Threat letter

With the winter session of the legislature under way in Nagpur, the incident sent shock waves through the city and elicited outrage over the state of law and order.

The police have deployed additional personnel in the area and provided police protection to Mr. Joshi. The investigation into the case has been transferred to the Nagpur Crime Branch. Officials said five teams are currently working on the case, scanning all available CCTV footage and making inquiries with suspects.

“Mr. Joshi had received a threatening letter a few days ago, after he started an anti-encroachment drive in the city. We are trying to ascertain whether the attack stemmed from the same issue. Inquiries are being made with all those who stood to sustain any losses due to the anti-encroachment drive,” the officer said.

A police official also said that Mr. Joshi’s official vehicle was stolen from his residence last month, but was found within a day, and one person was arrested in connection with the theft.

The police have registered a case of attempt to murder against unidentified persons under the Indian Penal Code, along with sections of the Arms Act.

Attack condemned

Mr. Fadnavis condemned the attack on his party colleague, while senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar raised concern over the incident in the Assembly. “It is a serious matter that the first citizen of Nagpur has been attacked in this way. This indicates the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government’s failure to maintain law and order in the State,” Mr. Mungantiwar said.

(With PTI inputs)