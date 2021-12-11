Nagas want Centre to apologise for Mon killings, repeal AFSPA

People protesting at Tizit in Mon district of Nagaland on Saturday.

Guwahati

11 December 2021

Locals take out a mass protest rally at Tizit near the border with Assam

Civil society organisations in Nagaland’s Mon district have asked the Centre to apologise for the killing of 14 civilians on December 4 and repeal the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act of 1958.

Led by the Konyak Union, the apex body of the district’s dominant Konyak Naga community, hundreds took out a protest rally at Mon’s Tizit and slammed the Centre for not apologising for the killings by the armed forces in a botched ambush.

The protesters demanded justice for the family members of the victims and vowed not to remain silent till the guilty soldiers are punished.

“So far, the Government of India has not apologised for the botched ambush that claimed 14 innocent lives. It has instead peddled the lies of the security forces claiming the victims, who were travelling in a vehicle, did not stop when signalled by the security forces,” a protester said.

The protesters also demanded the repeal of the AFSPA that has “made our lives hell”.

The Chief Ministers of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram had sought the repeal of the AFSPA. The Nagaland Assembly also resolved to ask the Centre to withdraw the Act from the State.