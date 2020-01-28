Nagas seek settlement for lasting peace

The tripartite Bodo accord signed on Monday has stimulated the demand for a solution to the protracted Naga political issue.
The Widows’ Federation of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a settlement for lasting peace.
“The Nagas in general and the widows of war, in particular, are in a positive frame of mind as we closely study the unfolding development with regard to the ongoing Indo-Naga political talks that are being guided and monitored by you,” the federation said in the letter.
