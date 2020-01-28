Other States

Nagas seek settlement for lasting peace

more-in

The tripartite Bodo accord signed on Monday has stimulated the demand for a solution to the protracted Naga political issue.

The Widows’ Federation of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a settlement for lasting peace.

“The Nagas in general and the widows of war, in particular, are in a positive frame of mind as we closely study the unfolding development with regard to the ongoing Indo-Naga political talks that are being guided and monitored by you,” the federation said in the letter.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Nagaland
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 10:32:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nagas-seek-settlement-for-lasting-peace/article30677589.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY