Nagaland’s lockdown relaxation begins with a ‘buzz’

Apiary or honeybee farming and transportation of beehive products were among a slew of major economic activities that resumed in the State from Friday.

This followed an announcement on the relaxation of restrictions by Nagaland’s Chief Secretary Temjen Toy on Thursday evening.

Nagaland has not recorded any COVID-19 positive cases so far, although a resident tested positive in Assam soon after being referred by a private hospital in the State’s commercial hub Dimapur on April 12.

“Inter and intrastate movement of planting materials and honeybee colonies, honey and other beehive products have been permitted to resume,” Mr. Toy said.

Other activities allowed include collection, harvesting and processing of minor and non-timber produce by a certain category of people, and plantation, processing, sale and marketing of bamboo, areca nut, cocoa and spices plantation.

Food processing industries, stone crushers, sawmills and brick kilns have also been permitted to operate but in rural areas.

Officials of the Nagaland Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM), a State government undertaking, said the relaxation would help the cottage industry associated with apiary get some respite.

Some 14,000 beekeepers in more than 400 villages accounted for 420 metric tonnes of honey that Nagaland produced in 2017-18, up from 120 metric tonnes when the mission was formed in 2007.

According to the NBHM, the annual per capita consumption of honey in Nagaland is 100 gm compared to the national average of 8 gm.

The State produces a range of honey with varying colours and taste such as sweet, bitter-sweet and sweet-tangy. The most valued honeys are from the rock bees and stingless bees.

While the stingless bees are found across the State, much of the rock bee honey comes from Mimi village in Kiphire district where the traditional beehive gathering technique has been preserved for centuries.