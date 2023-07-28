HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagaland to probe illegal ammo transport by cop

Five others arrested for allegedly smuggling bullets to Manipur include a deputy minister of the NSCN (I-M)

July 28, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
The Nagaland police to probe the involvement of a police officer and five others in the illegal transportation of service ammunition in violence-hit Manipur | representative image

The Nagaland police to probe the involvement of a police officer and five others in the illegal transportation of service ammunition in violence-hit Manipur | representative image | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

The Nagaland police have constituted a panel headed by an inspector-general of police to probe the involvement of a police officer and five others in the illegal transportation of service ammunition presumably to violence-hit Manipur, officials said.

On July 10, the State police personnel intercepted a car in the 6th Mile area near Chumoukedima town and recovered about 2,500 different types of ammunition concealed in rice bags.

ALSO READ
Women face sexual violence in Manipur, video clip surfaces

The police subsequently arrested inspector Michael Yanthan, who was in charge of the police central store in Chumoukedima, four civilians including a woman, and a deputy Kilonser (Minister) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah).

A police office, seeking anonymity, said preliminary investigation indicated the stolen ammunition was intended to be sold to individuals in adjoining Manipur. Armed groups and vigilantes of both communities have been using firearms reportedly in self-defence.

Explained | What is behind Manipur’s widespread unrest?  

But Nagaland’s Director-General of Police, Rupin Sharma told journalists that a conspiracy angle to the stealing of ammunition has not been found yet. “We expect to know more after a high-level committee probes the matter,” he said.

Investigating officers said inspector Yanthan confessed to his crime. He owned up to having been paid ₹4.25 lakh by an unnamed person for about 1,500 rounds of ammunition for self-loading rifles and 1,000 rounds for INSAS rifles.

ALSO READ
‘Only 18% of looted weapons surrendered in Manipur’

The arrested woman said the consignments were collected from the NSCN (I-M) leader, who told the police he had bought the ammunition from Yanthan.

The arrested persons are in judicial custody.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed concern over the illegal transportation of ammunition. “The law will take its own course,” he said.

Related Topics

Nagaland / Manipur / Caste violence

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.