Nagaland to hold consultative meeting with tribal bodies before inking MoU on oil exploration with Assam: Deputy CM Patton

“Not only a particular tribe but consultation will be held with tribal bodies and civil societies of Mon, Longleng, Mokokchung, Wokha, Nuiland, Dimapur and Peren, the oil bearing areas of Nagaland,” Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Yangthungo Patton said.

May 05, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST - Kohima

PTI
Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yangthungo Patton. File photo

Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yangthungo Patton. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Nagaland government has decided not to go ahead with signing any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Assam on oil exploration before a final consultation is held with stakeholders and tribal bodies of the area, Deputy Chief Minister Yangthungo Patton said.

Mr. Patton said this while replying to queries from journalists on May 4 on the stand of the State government on objections raised by various tribal organisations and also Naga underground groups on the proposed signing of MoU on oil exploration with Assam government along the Disturbed Area Belt (DAB) of the two States.

"The government will hold a consultative meeting with all stakeholders before signing the MoU with Assam government," he said.

“Not only a particular tribe but consultation will be held with tribal bodies and civil societies of Mon, Longleng, Mokokchung, Wokha, Nuiland, Dimapur and Peren, the oil bearing areas of Nagaland,” the DyCM said.

The MoU is not yet signed though the Chief Ministers of Nagaland and Assam have agreed in principle, he said while asserting that unless a thorough discussion is held with the civil societies that will not be carried out. Without specifying the date, Mr. Patton said the government will hold the consultative meeting soon.

The Lotha Hoho, an apex body of Wokha district which has rich depository of oil in Nagaland, had objected taking the stand on Article 371(A) of the Constitution which gives special protection to the Nagas on land and other rights, said the MoU cannot be signed without involvement of the community.

As per Article 371(A) land and its resources belong to the people, and not the government in Nagaland.

On the other hand, the Naga political groups including the NSCN-IM and Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) composed of at least seven factions, engaged in peace negotiations with Government of India said that the natural mineral and resources should not be explored without arriving at a final solution to the Naga Political Issue.

