Nagaland statehood demand: group withdraws poll boycott call

February 05, 2023 05:43 am | Updated 05:43 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

The Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) has withdrawn its call to boycott the February 27 State Assembly elections after the Centre’s assurance that its statehood demand would be reviewed.

Citing lack of attention and backwardness, the ENPO has been seeking the carving out of Frontier Nagaland from six districts – Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang – inhabited by seven major Naga tribes.

“We decided to lift the poll boycott call following the Centre’s assurance of reviewing the Frontier Nagaland demand,” ENPO secretary W. Manwang Konyak said.

Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated the decision of the ENPO which has been demanding a separate State since 2010.

“I am grateful for their positive gesture reaffirming ENPO’s commitment to democratic processes. PM Narendra Modi ji has made untiring efforts to assure the people of Northeast India that the government is with them and the ENPO’s move is an approval of these endeavours,” he tweeted.

The proposed Frontier Nagaland area covers 20 of the State’s 60 Assembly seats.

In January, the Eastern Nagaland Legislators’ Union comprising the representatives of these 20 constituencies had defied the boycott call and resolved to contest the election.