Nagaland bypoll | BJP ally, independent win seats

GUWAHATI

10 November 2020 19:38 IST

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party retains seat, Opposition Naga People’s Front loses Pungro Kiphire

Nagaland ruling coalition’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) retained the Southern Angami-I Assembly constituency in Nagaland but the Opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) lost the Pungro Kiphire seat on Tuesday.

Byelections were held on November 3 for these two seats following the death of Vikho-o Yhoshu of the NDPP and T. Torechu of the NPF.

According to the State election officials, NDPP’s Medo Yhokha defeated his nearest independent rival Seyievilie Peter Zashümo by 598 votes to win the Southern Angami-I constituency.

For the Pungro Kiphire seat, independent candidate T. Yangseo Sangtam defeated another independent, S. Kiusumew Yimchunger by 1,527 votes.

Prior to Tuesday’s results, the NDPP had 19 legislators in the 60-member Nagaland House. The NPF had 25 MLAs.

The NDPP rules in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has 12 seats, and an independent candidate.