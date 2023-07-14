Nagaland revokes bar on Aadhaar update for people from Manipur

July 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The authorities of a Nagaland subdivision have revoked their order barring the common service centres (CSC) from updating the Aadhaar details of Kuki people displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur.

P. James Swu, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Medziphema, issued the order on July 11 asking the Aadhaar operators in the Medziphema subdivision “not to entertain change of address” of Aadhaar documents “as it may lead to future complications”. He referred to instances of Kuki people from Manipur approaching the CSCs for a change of address in their Aadhaar.

Revoking the bar on Aadhaar update through another order on Friday, Mr. Swu asked Aadhaar enrolment centres, supervisors, and operators to strictly check the accepted list of documents issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and authenticate the antecedents — whether issued by a village or ward authority — of an applicant.

The details, after due scrutiny, should be reflected in the Aadhaar ecosystem through the State government portal of the district, subdivision, or circle concerned, the revised order said.

Mr. Swu also cited a July 12 order issued by T. Mhabemo Yanthan, the Commissioner and State Registrar for UIDAI, seeking adherence to UIDAI guidelines while verifying fresh Aadhaar application or demographic updates.

Mr. Yanthan’s order referred to people displaced from Manipur taking temporary shelter in different parts of Nagaland.

“…while humanitarian efforts are being undertaken, instances have come to the notice of this office that such displaced individuals are seeking to change their demographic details/update in their Aadhaar details as per their temporary location in the State of Nagaland,” the order said.