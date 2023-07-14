HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagaland revokes bar on Aadhaar update for people from Manipur

A July 11 order had asked common service centre operators not to entertain displaced Kukis from updating their addresses

July 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A member of the Kuki tribe cries during a sit in protest against the killing of tribals in their northeastern home state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, May 29, 2023.

A member of the Kuki tribe cries during a sit in protest against the killing of tribals in their northeastern home state of Manipur, in New Delhi, India, May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The authorities of a Nagaland subdivision have revoked their order barring the common service centres (CSC) from updating the Aadhaar details of Kuki people displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur.

P. James Swu, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Medziphema, issued the order on July 11 asking the Aadhaar operators in the Medziphema subdivision “not to entertain change of address” of Aadhaar documents “as it may lead to future complications”. He referred to instances of Kuki people from Manipur approaching the CSCs for a change of address in their Aadhaar.

ALSO READ
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea against limited restoration of internet in Manipur on July 17

Revoking the bar on Aadhaar update through another order on Friday, Mr. Swu asked Aadhaar enrolment centres, supervisors, and operators to strictly check the accepted list of documents issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and authenticate the antecedents — whether issued by a village or ward authority — of an applicant.

The details, after due scrutiny, should be reflected in the Aadhaar ecosystem through the State government portal of the district, subdivision, or circle concerned, the revised order said.

Mr. Swu also cited a July 12 order issued by T. Mhabemo Yanthan, the Commissioner and State Registrar for UIDAI, seeking adherence to UIDAI guidelines while verifying fresh Aadhaar application or demographic updates.

Mr. Yanthan’s order referred to people displaced from Manipur taking temporary shelter in different parts of Nagaland.

ALSO READ
Another Manipur bank looted, computers and electronic items stolen

“…while humanitarian efforts are being undertaken, instances have come to the notice of this office that such displaced individuals are seeking to change their demographic details/update in their Aadhaar details as per their temporary location in the State of Nagaland,” the order said.

Related Topics

Nagaland / Manipur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.