Nagaland reports ‘first’ virus case

Nagaland on Monday reported its first COVID-19 case although a person in the State’s commercial hub Dimapur had tested positive after being referred to a hospital in Assam more than a month ago.

Menukhol John, Nagaland’s Principal Secretary Health said three persons — two men and a woman — who returned from Chennai in Tamil Nadu last week tested positive for the viruss. “Two of them are showing mild symptoms and one is asymptomatic,” he said, adding that their samples were tested in Kohima. Officially, Nagaland is the last of the States after Sikkim to report COVID-19 positive cases. But a trader from Dimapur had tested positive in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on April 12.