Nagaland reports 106 new COVID-19 cases

Kohima

19 July 2021 00:31 IST

Recovery rate dipped to 90.93% from 91.08%

Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally rose to 26,682 on Sunday as 106 more people tested positive for the infection, a Health department bulletin said. Four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 528, it said.

Dimapur district recorded the highest number of new cases at 39, followed by Kohima at 33, and Mokukchong at 15.

As 56 more people recovered from the disease during the day, the recovery count now stands at 24,261. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the State dipped to 90.93% from 91.08% on Saturday.

The State now has 1,149 active cases, while 744 patients have migrated to other States, it said.

Nagaland has thus far tested 2,46,396 samples for COVID-19.

As of Saturday, a total of 5,49,252 people have been vaccinated in the State, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.