Nagaland levies ‘COVID-19 cess’ on fuel

The Nagaland government has levied “COVID-19 cess” on diesel and petrol from Wednesday.

The cess, “in addition to existing rate of tax and cess”, has increased the prices of diesel and petrol by ₹5 and ₹6 a litre respectively.

Additional Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, who is also the Finance Commissioner, ssaid the cess was expected to help generate revenue as the State was experiencing a fiscal crisis due to the pandemic.

Assam had a week ago hiked the diesel and petrol prices by almost ₹6.

Citing the crisis arising out of COVID-19, the Nagaland government has also decided not to clear the dearness allowance and dearness relief to State government employees and pensioners up to January 2021. They were payable from January 1, 2020.