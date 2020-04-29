Other States

Nagaland levies ‘COVID-19 cess’ on fuel

Representational image. | File

Representational image. | File   | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

The cess is expected to help generate revenue as the State isexperiencing a fiscal crisis due to the pandemic

The Nagaland government has levied “COVID-19 cess” on diesel and petrol from Wednesday.

The cess, “in addition to existing rate of tax and cess”, has increased the prices of diesel and petrol by ₹5 and ₹6 a litre respectively.

Additional Chief Secretary Sentiyanger Imchen, who is also the Finance Commissioner, ssaid the cess was expected to help generate revenue as the State was experiencing a fiscal crisis due to the pandemic.

Assam had a week ago hiked the diesel and petrol prices by almost ₹6.

Citing the crisis arising out of COVID-19, the Nagaland government has also decided not to clear the dearness allowance and dearness relief to State government employees and pensioners up to January 2021. They were payable from January 1, 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 3:30:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nagaland-levies-covid-19-cess-on-fuel/article31461705.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY