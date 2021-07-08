Nagaland jilted lover in jail after wielding gun in public

Representational image.

GUWAHATI

08 July 2021 14:46 IST

Accused, a truck driver, threatened to shoot self after an argument with his girlfriend, say police

A 25-year-old man in Nagaland has been sent to jail after his arrest for brandishing a gun over an argument with his girlfriend.

The police in the State’s commercial hub, Dimapur, said Torin Tikhir, a truck driver, had some trouble in his relationship and had threatened to shoot self if his girlfriend did not patch up.

“He chose the gun instead of a rose to woo his girlfriend, but the neighbourhood was least impressed with the gun-slinging Romeo. One person arrested for illegal possession of a .22 calibre pistol from Padumpukhuri area. Case registered in East PS,” the police tweeted.

Dimapur police spokesperson Relo T. Aye said the man was arrested after the locals alerted the police station concerned. He was produced before a local court that sent him in judicial custody.

“He had borrowed the unlicensed pistol from a friend. We are investigating how the friend managed to get hold of the gun and take action against him too,” Mr. Aye said.

Dimapur, where smugglers of all shades meet extremist groups, is believed to be a major illegal arms market. Weapons are smuggled in from adjoining Myanmar.