Nagaland to act against officials who criticise govt. policies

The Nagaland government has warned government officials with disciplinary action if they are found “criticising policies and actions” of the State by expressing their views in social media and making statements before the press.

This follows a statement from Naga interlocutor R.N Ravi last week that the Naga peace talks would conclude by October 31 and there would be no separate national flag or constitution for the Nagas.

Mr. Ravi has accused the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah), with which he, on behalf of the Government of India, signed a framework agreement on August 3, 2015 to find a solution to the decades-old Naga issue of delaying the talks. He said that “endless negotiation under the shadow of guns is not acceptable.”

On Monday, an order issued by Temjen Toy, Chief Secretary, Nagaland, said, “whereas it has come to notice that some Government servants have been found criticising policies and actions of the Government by expressing their views/opinions or by making statements in the press, social media and in public meetings.”

The order said that this was in violation of Rule 22 of the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968 and “therefore all government servants are directed to take note and not indulge in any act which may be construed as violation of such Rules, thereby making him/her liable for disciplinary action.”

Earlier the government recalled all police “officers and personnel on leave” amid fears in the State of a possible breakdown of the peace process.

Draft agreement ready

Mr. Ravi had told The Hindu that the civil society groups were on board and a “mutually agreed draft comprehensive settlement, including all the substantive issues and competencies” and that also had the blessings of the church was ready to be inked .

On Tuesday, the Nagalim for Christ, Council of Nagalim Churches issued an appeal to “pray to God for protection of the identity, history and political rights of the Nagas.” The letter signed in the name of Ikato Chishi Swu, general secretary of CNC said, “let us pray to God for India leaders to let them respect and recognise the God given flag and constitution of Nagalim.”

The letter said that people should wait for the “positive outcome” of the formal talks of the NSCN-IM and the Centre to be held on October 24.

The NSCN-IM has been fighting for ‘Greater Nagaland’ or Nagalim -- it wants to extend Nagaland's borders by including Naga-dominated areas in neighbouring Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, to unite 1.2 million Nagas. The Centre has said there will be no disintegration of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur to merge the Naga inhabited areas with Nagaland.