Nagaland govt. orders geologists to probe ‘diamond discovery’ in Mon district

Following various social media posts claiming precious minerals being found in Wakching area of Mon district in Nagaland, the state government has asked geologists to investigate the issue.

The Director of Geology and Mining, Nagaland, S. Manen in an order issued on Thursday detailed geologists — Abenthung Lotha, Longrikaba, Kenyelo Rengma and David Lhoupenyi — to investigate and submit the status report at the earliest on social media posts claiming precious minerals found at Wakching area of Mon district.

News of diamonds being found at Wanching village under Wakching circle of Mon district has gone viral in various social media with photographs of small pieces of crystal stone supposed to be precious stone and video clips showing villagers digging land in search of diamonds.

