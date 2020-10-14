Nagaland govt. calls consultative meet on peace talks

It will focus on civil society groups like church bodies, prominent persons, Naga HoHo and others: Official

The Nagaland government has called all civil society groups for a consultative meet in Kohima on Thursday to discuss the ongoing peace talks and the political issue.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isaak-Muivah) and the seven Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) that are in talks with the government of India for signing the final peace deal have not been invited to the meeting.

An official said this meeting will only focus on the civil society groups which includes church bodies, prominent persons, Naga HoHo and others.

Assam Minister and North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters on October 13 in Guwahati, “On October 15, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has called a meeting with all the social organisations.... Now people of Nagaland know the position of the government of India. A series of meetings have been conducted and now we know each other’s position. Things will be much better now. We are not negotiating the agreement. We are there only to see that the boat is sailing. I don’t think there will be any issue in the northeastern States as the government of India is taking all the States into confidence.”

The Naga talks hit a rough weather after the NSCN(IM) leadership refused to hold any dialogue with Naga interlocutor R.N. Ravi who is also Nagaland’s Governor. A team of Intelligence Bureau officials have been deputed to hold forth the discussions with the NSCN(IM). Mr. Ravi and the NSCN(IM) had signed a framework agreement on August 3, 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The NSCN(IM) has been demanding a separate constitution and flag for the Nagas and the assimilation of all Naga-inhabited areas in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

In 2017, Mr. Ravi included more Naga groups in the dialogue process and signed a preamble with the seven NNPGs.