Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi to hold additional charge of Meghalaya

Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi was on Monday given additional charge of Meghalaya, a statement issued by the Rastrapati Bhavan said.
Mr. Ravi is also the Centre’s interlocutor for talks with Naga insurgents.
“The President of India is pleased to appoint R.N. Ravi, Governor of Nagaland to discharge the functions of the Governor of Meghalaya, in addition to his own duties, during the absence on leave of Tathagata Roy, Governor of Meghalaya,” it said, without citing further details.
The move assumes significance as the State has witnessed protests against the amended Citizenship Act, that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to religious minorities of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan facing persecution there.
