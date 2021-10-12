Other States

Nagaland government revokes Order to shift Dimapur DC office

The Nagaland government has revoked its Order to shift the Deputy Commissioner’s office of Dimapur district, amid protests by various civil society organisations against the move.

Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha, in a notification issued late on Monday, said the instructions regarding shifting of branches and cells to the new Deputy Commissioner’s office complex “stand revoked” with immediate effect. The State Cabinet had on March 11 decided to move the DC’s office, Dimapur, to the new complex in Chumukedima.

However, following the directive, several Dimapur-based civil society organisations appealed to the State government to withdraw the Order, and launched a series of protests.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2021 12:34:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/nagaland-government-revokes-order-to-shift-dimapur-dc-office/article36958121.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY