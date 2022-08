Nagaland government making efforts to improve sports infrastructure: CM Neiphiu Rio

The Chief Minister of Nagaland was speaking at the opening ceremony of the first edition of the week-long Nagaland Olympic and Paralympics Games.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on August 22 said that despite resource crunch, the State government with the support of Khelo India Mission of the Centre is making all efforts to develop sports infrastructure in every district.

He was speaking at the spectacular opening ceremony of the first edition of the week-long Nagaland Olympic and Paralympics Games (NOPG) jointly organised by the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) and Department of Youth Resources and Sports.

This is a red letter day in the history of Nagaland Olympics and it is the coming together to promote and foster sports with the intent to promote oneness among the Nagas, Mr. Rio said.

Inclusion of paralympics for the specially-abled persons, the NOPG has the motto of the “stronger together”, he said, adding that all the 16 districts with more than 3,500 athletes and officials are in Kohima to compete in this Olympics.

Games and sports are no longer regarded as mere entertainment or time-pass, the CM said, adding that from ages the sports arena and platform nations and States have been vying for dominance while winning most medals indicates the advancement and maturity of the country and its citizens.

Mr. Rio said Nagaland is lacking behind in all spheres particularly in sports and games while other neighbouring States are excelling at the national level and representing the country at the international level including the just held Commonwealth Games.

In order to train the Naga youths in games and sports, the State government despite lack of own resources is trying its best to develop the basic sporting infrastructure in every district headquarters along with the funding from Khelo India schemes.

Youth are the hope, strength and future of the society and sports is one discipline which can bring fame to self, State and country, he said while encouraging the youth to give their best with discipline, dedication and determination in order to take up sports professionally.

“Nagas are second to none, we have the talent and also the instinct to be sportsperson and excel but we have to work very hard to excel in this competitive arena,” Mr. Rio said. The NOPG is being held in three districts – Kohima, Dimapur and Longleng.

Badminton will be held in Longleng district while Dimapur will host lawn tennis and shooting and the Paralympics games and Kohima will host archery, athletics, boxing, basketball, football, table tennis, taekwondo and wushu.

The State will witness its first ever official Paralympic Games on Tuesday Vidhya Bhawan Higher Secondary School Dimapur in the disciplines of Para-Bocce, Para-Judo and Para-Shotput.

Paralympics will be a one-day event with a total of 65 para-athletes, organisers and officials participating in the games, NOA informed.

The NOPG will have seven trophies for the games which include Team Championship Winners, Team Championships Runner-Up, Team Championships 2nd Runner-Up, Spirit of Olympics Award, Olympic Fair Play Trophy, Outstanding Sportsman and Outstanding Sportswoman, beside medals for the individual winners.

The inaugural function was marked with screening of a documentary on sporting activities in Nagaland and various cultural presentations. The NOPG will conclude on Saturday.