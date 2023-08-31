HamberMenu
Nagaland first NE State to start Aadhaar-linked birth registration 

The initiative is for children up to five years of age, officials said 

August 31, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
The ALBR procedure will play a vital role in enrolling newborn babies and also cover children below the age of five years, according to the Commissioner, Nagaland. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI: Nagaland on August 31 became the first among the eight States in the northeast to start Aadhaar-lined birth registration, or ALBR.

The initiative, launched in the State’s capital Kohima on Thursday, facilitates birth registration–based Aadhaar enrolment for children up to five years of age, officials said.

“The ALBR will play a vital role in enrolling newborn babies and also cover children below the age of five years. The State government officials should ensure the successful implementation of the ALBR across the districts of Nagaland so that no child is deprived of any social welfare schemes,” Mhabemo Yanthan, the State’s Commissioner said, while launching the initiative in the presence of Neidilhou Angami, the Director of the Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

The directorate has been on-boarded by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) into its ecosystem as the registrar-cum-enrolment agency for child enrolment using ALBR across Nagaland.

Col. Abhishek Koushik, the Director of UIDAI, lauded the Nagaland government for becoming the first northeastern State to implement ALBR.

The UIDAI’s regional office in Guwahati has been working closely with the office of Commissioner Nagaland, which is also the nodal department for Aadhaar-related activities in the State bordering Myanmar.

