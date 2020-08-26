Nagaland doctors strike work

GUWAHATI:

Most healthcare services shut down across Nagaland for 24 hours from 6 a.m. on Wednesday to protest alleged police assault on doctors.

The Nagaland In-Service Doctors’ Association (NIDA) had called the shutdown of medical services, including pharmacies, to show their resentment against the alleged police brutality.

Dr. Atoka Wotsa was allegedly assaulted by Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel in Dimapur on August 21.

Dr. Mongshithung and Dr. Nosezol Sezo were earlier allegedly assaulted by the police at Wokha and Dimapur respectively.

“The assault on Dr. Wotsa showed the authority concerned did not take any corrective measures in disciplining its security personnel after the assault on the two doctors in April,” NIDA president Ritu Thurr said. He hoped the government would honour its promise to expedite the inquiry process within a stipulated time.

The Nagaland Private Doctors Association, the National Health Mission Employees Association, the Nagaland Ayush Doctors Association, the Nagaland State Branch of the Indian Dental Association and the Nagaland Medicine Dealers Association backed the NIDA shutdown that exempted emergency services.

Mmhonlumo Kikon, an MLA and State spokesperson for coronavirus (COVID-19), said the government had made alternative arrangements in view of the shutdown. “We are mediating now to find out a solution. But the law will take its own course as per relevant Sections and due investigation will be done to ascertain the matter,” he stated.

FIR lodged

The IRB personnel had also lodged a first information report at a police station in Dimapur against Dr. Wotsa for “assaulting a policeman on government duty and obstructing law-enforcing personnel in the discharge of mandated law and order duties.”

According to Health Minister S. Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland recorded 3,778 positive cases, of which 1,149 were active. Nine people have died of the infection so far.