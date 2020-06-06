Other States

Nagaland COVID-19 count crosses 100, fourth in Northeast to reach figure

The Nagaland government has attracted flak for repeating the "error" of sending an infected person with other returnees to their home district

Nagaland has become the fourth north-eastern State after Assam, Tripura and Manipur to have more than 100 COVID-19 positive cases.

Nagaland’s Health Minister S. Pangnyu Phom on June 6 said the number of infected persons in the State reached 107 with the addition of 13 fresh cases out of 252 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours.

“All the 13 who tested positive are returnees from Chennai,” he said.

At the last count, Assam led the table among the eight north-eastern States with 2,324 positive cases followed by Tripura with 694 and Manipur with 143.

While all of Nagaland’s cases are active, the number of those undergoing treatment in Assam, Tripura and Manipur are 1,808 with the addition of 91 cases on Saturday, 521 and 93. Assam and Meghalaya are the only States where people succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Four died in Assam and one in Meghalaya.

Meanwhile, the Nagaland government has attracted flak for repeating the “error” of sending an infected person with other returnees to their home district.

The surveillance team in Dimapur, the State’s commercial and communication hub, had on June 3 sent 17 passengers of the Shramik Special Chennai Express train who tested negative to Peren district. But the test results later revealed one of the passengers had tested positive. She had reached Jalukie in the district by then.

Imtiwabong Aier, Dimapur’s district surveillance officer said it was an “unintentional error” committed by the team. “We deeply regret this error in spite of our best efforts,” he said.

A similar incident happened when 169 people were packed off in five buses from State capital Kohima to Tuensang, about 230 km away. One of the passengers, whose swab sample was taken in Kohima, tested positive after reaching his destination.

The incident had triggered protests in Tuensang allegedly because some organisations of the tribe that dominates Kohima had asked the State government not to keep people from other districts in quarantine centres in the State capital.

