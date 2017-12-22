Nagaland CMO files FIR against fake exit letter

The Nagaland Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has filed an FIR against the circulation of a fake and forged resignation letter of Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang and his Cabinet colleagues on social media.

The FIR was lodged at the Kohima police station on Wednesday by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister, the police said. According to the FIR, the letter head of the Chief Minister of Nagaland has been forged and a fake letter number has been given. The signature of the Chief Minister has also been forged and the fake resignation letter is being circulated on the social media.

The FIR stated that the forgery was very serious and amounted to cyber crime as also spreading rumours with an objective to create confusion and unrest in society.

The Kohima police said thy has registered a case and the investigation is in progress.