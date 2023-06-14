ADVERTISEMENT

Nagaland CM gets mango gift from Bangladesh PM

June 14, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Sheikh Hasina had earlier sent a package of mangoes each to the West Bengal and Assam Chief Ministers

The Hindu Bureau

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio received a basketful of finest quality mangoes from Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. | Photo Credit: Twitter: Neiphiu Rio/@Neiphiu_Rio

GUWAHATI: Bangladesh’s ‘mango diplomacy’ has reached Nagaland after Dhaka’s next-door neighbours West Bengal and Assam.

On June 13, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted his delight after receiving a basketful of “finest quality mangoes” from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“I’m honoured to receive finest quality mangoes from the Hon’ble PM of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, H.E Sheikh Hasina. I hope India-Bangladesh relations is further strengthened…” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Ms. Hasina had earlier gifted about 600 kg of Bangladesh-grown mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A few days ago, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received about 300 kg of mangoes as gift from the Bangladesh Prime Minister. EOM

