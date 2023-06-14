HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nagaland CM gets mango gift from Bangladesh PM

Sheikh Hasina had earlier sent a package of mangoes each to the West Bengal and Assam Chief Ministers

June 14, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio received a basketful of finest quality mangoes from Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio received a basketful of finest quality mangoes from Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina. | Photo Credit: Twitter: Neiphiu Rio/@Neiphiu_Rio

GUWAHATI: Bangladesh’s ‘mango diplomacy’ has reached Nagaland after Dhaka’s next-door neighbours West Bengal and Assam.

On June 13, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted his delight after receiving a basketful of “finest quality mangoes” from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“I’m honoured to receive finest quality mangoes from the Hon’ble PM of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, H.E Sheikh Hasina. I hope India-Bangladesh relations is further strengthened…” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Ms. Hasina had earlier gifted about 600 kg of Bangladesh-grown mangoes to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A few days ago, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma received about 300 kg of mangoes as gift from the Bangladesh Prime Minister. EOM

Related Topics

Nagaland / Bangladesh / India-Bangladesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.