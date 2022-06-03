Nagaland BJP Minister lodges blackmail complaint

He assures Naga-style hospitality for the culprit who is threatening him with morphed adult video.

GUWAHATI Nagaland BJP president and Education Minister Temjen Imna Along has lodged a complaint with the State police’s cybercrime wing against an unknown person for blackmailing him with a doctored adult video.

In his complaint, Mr. Along said his image was morphed in an adult video to ruin his reputation. The miscreant made the vulgar video by taking advantage of his social media appearances, he said.

The miscreant has also blackmailed him and demanded a lump sum to not upload edited videos on social media platforms.

“I have already lodged a complaint against the number (from which the miscreant had called),” he said.

“If anyone receives any message as such, kindly report it to me by sending me the ID or phone number… Help me find the culprit. I will take good care of him in our Naga style,” Mr. Along said in a social media appeal.

He did not elaborate on the ‘Naga style’ but it is believed to mean the hospitality of the Nagas with a great degree of emphasis on food.