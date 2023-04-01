Naga women resent repeal of Municipal Act

April 01, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - GUWAHATI

Women leaders in Nagaland have resented the repealing of a 2001 Municipal Act that virtually ended the scope of holding the long-overdue civic polls, with 33% of the seats reserved for women.

The 60-member Nagaland Assembly repealed the Nagaland Municipal Act of 2001 in toto on March 28.

Members of the Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) discussed the development in the State’s capital Kohima on March 29 to adopt several resolutions including opposition to the repealing of the 2001 Act.

The discussion was organised in collaboration with the Nagaland University’s Department of English.

The participants also resolved to support the repealed Act that provided for 33% reservation of seats in the urban local bodies for women.

Members of the NMA and others also took note of the silence of two women MLAs during the discussion in the Assembly to repeal the Act. Salhoutuonuo Kruse and Hekani Jakhalu— had created history by becoming the first women MLAs in the State Assembly.

“The implementation of the Nagaland Municipal Act was inevitable as it was a constitutional legislation. The repealing would be viewed seriously as its sub-judice in the Supreme Court,” NMA’s legal advisor, Zheviholi Swu said.