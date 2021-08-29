Naga women draw criticism for tying rakhis on jawans

GUWAHATI

29 August 2021

The flak is linked to Armed Forces Special Powers Act

A section of Naga women in Nagaland and Manipur has been slammed for tying rakhis on the personnel of the paramilitary Assam Rifles during the recent Raksha Bandhan celebration.

The Naga Mothers’ Association, an apex women’s organisation catering to all Naga tribes, said the “questionable” act of some women was shameful when “Nagas are yet to see justice for war crimes and human rights violations allegedly committed by the armed forces”.

“For us Naga women, traumatised by a genocidal history of rapes, molestation, killings, village groupings, inhumane atrocities at the hands of Indian armed forces under the impunity of Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), it is a shame and a black day to witness our women tying rakhis and felicitating these very armed forces,” the association said in a statement. The BJP had organised the Raksha Bandhan celebration in Nagaland’s Dimapur. A students’ body had taken the initiative in Manipur’s Tamenglong.

“It is unacceptable and questionable in the continuing violations of human rights as long as Nagas are forced to live under AFSPA in these Naga areas and without justice,” the association said.