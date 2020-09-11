Naga talks group to be transparent on negotiations

NSCN (IM) seeks reconciliation and unity among Naga ethnic groups before peace deal is sealed

The working committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) has decided to be transparent about all crucial issues discussed with the Union government before the final peace agreement is signed.

Comprising seven armed groups, including factions of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) opposed to the one led by Isak-Muivah or NSCN (IM), the NNPGs took this decision after a meeting with Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi at a police facility near the State’s commercial hub Dimapur on Thursday.

Also Read | Explainer: What has made the Naga peace process wobble?

Mr. Ravi is also the Centre’s representative and interlocutor for the Naga peace talks.

“The NNPGs have been transparent with the people on whatever has been discussed so far. After yesterday’s meeting, we have decided to share all the competencies or crucial matters regarding the peace process since the people are the primary stakeholders of the Naga issue,” a spokesperson of the group said on Friday.

N. Kitovi Zhimomi, convener of the working committee, led the 11-member delegation of the NNPGs at the meeting.

Signing of Preamble

The Centre and the NNPGs, on November 17, 2017, signed the Agreed Position or Preamble that forms the guiding principle for the negotiation. In December that year, the NNPGs held several consultative meetings with tribal leaders, Nagaland Gaon Bura (village elders) Federation, churches, political and civil society leaders, senior government officials and legal experts.

The NNPGs revealed the primary contents of the Preamble that included a bicameral legislature to be called Tatar Hoho and increasing the number of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats in Nagaland from one each to four and three respectively.

Also Read | The search for an end to the complex Naga conflict

Other clauses of the Preamble included modification of Passport Act 1967 to incorporate a certification of identity of Nagas and exemption from the Indian Passport Act and the creation of a Council of Naga Cultural and Historical Research.

The NNPGs had taken a pot shot at rival NSCN (IM) by stating that Nagas could not be held hostage “indefinitely under the pretext of negotiations that spell socio-political and socio-economic disorder”.

NSCN (IM) stand

The NSCN (IM), on the other hand, said reconciliation of various Naga groups and push for unity should go on alongside the political talks.

The outfit, whose core comprises Nagas of adjoining Manipur, emphasised this in a statement on Thursday evening following a meeting with the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) and its affiliates on Wednesday.

Also Read | Talking tough: On the Naga issue

The ENPO had been pushing for statehood for ‘Eastern Nagaland’ comprising four districts of Nagaland.

The NSCN (IM) had held a consultative meeting with representatives of the Nagaland Gaon Bura Federation that had criticised its demand for removing Mr. Ravi as Governor.