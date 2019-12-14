Other States

Naga Students’ Federation calls for 6-hour band to protest against Citizenship Act

Security personnel patrol on a road next to the words 'No CAB' referring to Citizenship Amendment Bill, during a curfew in Guwahati on Dec. 12, 2019.

Security personnel patrol on a road next to the words 'No CAB' referring to Citizenship Amendment Bill, during a curfew in Guwahati on Dec. 12, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

NSF said students appearing for examination, healthcare professionals on duty, media personnel will be exempted from the proposed total bandh

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has called a 6-hour bandh on December 14 to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

“Pursuant to the resolution adopted in the Emergency Executive Council Meeting of NSF, held on Friday at the Federation’s Headquarter, it was unanimously decided to call for a six-hour total bandh in all the Naga inhibited areas, starting from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on December 14,” a NSF statement said.

“The bandh has been called to express the resentment of the Naga people against the passing of the contentious CAB in the Parliament, much against the interests and the sentiments of the Indigenous people in the North East states,” the statement said.

The NSF directed all its federating units and subordinate bodies in Manipur, Assam and Nagaland to take up all necessary measures to ensure that the total bandh is carried out successfully in their respective jurisdictions.

However, NSF said students appearing for examination, healthcare professionals on duty, media personnel and marriage parties, provided the wedding card is produced, will be exempted from the proposed total bandh.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Nagaland
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 8:43:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/naga-students-federation-calls-6-hour-band-to-protest-against-citizenship-act/article30304250.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY