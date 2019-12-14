Naga Students’ Federation calls for 6-hour band to protest against Citizenship Act

The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) has called a 6-hour bandh on December 14 to protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

“Pursuant to the resolution adopted in the Emergency Executive Council Meeting of NSF, held on Friday at the Federation’s Headquarter, it was unanimously decided to call for a six-hour total bandh in all the Naga inhibited areas, starting from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on December 14,” a NSF statement said.

“The bandh has been called to express the resentment of the Naga people against the passing of the contentious CAB in the Parliament, much against the interests and the sentiments of the Indigenous people in the North East states,” the statement said.

The NSF directed all its federating units and subordinate bodies in Manipur, Assam and Nagaland to take up all necessary measures to ensure that the total bandh is carried out successfully in their respective jurisdictions.

However, NSF said students appearing for examination, healthcare professionals on duty, media personnel and marriage parties, provided the wedding card is produced, will be exempted from the proposed total bandh.