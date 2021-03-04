Naga political talks back on table: NSCN-IM

The extremist group blamed Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi for creating "unnecessary confusion" with his "reckless statements"

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, or NSCN (IM), has said that the “Indo-Naga political talks are back on the table” and progressing.

The extremist group, which had declared ceasefire with Indian security forces in 1997, blamed Nagaland Governor R.N. Ravi for creating “unnecessary confusion” and almost derailing the peace process with his “reckless statements”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the publicity wing of the NSCN (IM) said that the Framework Agreement signed on August 3, 2015, had been “brought back to life” for removing any misinterpretation and hastening the signing of the Naga solution agreement.

“It is needless to say that in many points, his [Mr. Ravi’s] statements and conclusions reflected his role as Nagaland Governor and not as interlocutor. It is a matter of regret that his role as interlocutor is nothing less than disparaging and dismal,” the NSCN (IM) said.

It said that the New Delhi’s confirmation of the status of the talks as being in an advanced stage “is the ground reality” of the peace process. It added that the outfit was leaving no stone unturned to safeguard the political identity of the Naga people.

The NSCN (IM) said Mr. Ravi’s “misleading statement before the whole nation by blatantly contradicting” with the government of India was “unfortunate” as the sensitive political negotiations had been going on for more than two decades.

“In the matter of the Naga political issue, he should be cautious of every single word he utters lest his credibility is damned,” the group said, adding that the political dialogue was handled by both parties toward an honourable and acceptable solution.

Mr. Ravi had been critical of the NSCN (IM) and other Naga groups without taking names. He had said armed gangs were running Nagaland, questioning the sovereignty and integrity of the nation and challenging the constitutionally-established State government.