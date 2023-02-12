Nadda targets Trinamool on corruption, attacks on women

February 12, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kolkata

Bharatiya Janata Party president J.P. Nadda on Sunday targeted the Trinamool Congress government on multiple fronts — from corruption in Central schemes to attacks on women in West Bengal.

Mr. Nadda accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not only corruption in Central government schemes where houses of PM Awas Yojana were allotted to Trinamool functionaries but also added that the name of the scheme was changed to ‘Banglar Awas Yojana’.

Addressing two public meetings in Purba Bardhaman and Purba Medinipur districts, the BJP President said the ‘TMC’ of the Trinamool Congress stood for ‘Terror, Mafia, Corruption’. Mr. Nadda said people would soon bid adieu to ‘jungle raj’ of the Mamata Banerjee government.

Switching to Bengali in his address, the BJP leader said the money from corruption of cattle and coal smuggling as well as Saradha chit fund scam was hidden under “ taali chala” (house with clay tiles roof). ‘House with clay tiled roof’ is usually referred to the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Harish Chatterjee Street in Kolkata.

Mr. Nadda also accused the Trinamool government of politics of violence and said the state recorded high incidents of crime against women. He said West Bengal ranked first in terms of acid attacks and third in kidnapping of women and trafficking. “Despite having a woman Chief Minister, the State tops the chart in terms of crime against women,” he said. The BJP president also held meetings with party functionaries in West Bengal.

Second visit

This is the BJP president’s second visit to West Bengal in a period of less than a month. Mr. Nadda had on January 19 held a rally at Nadia and spoke on similar lines on corruption in Central government schemes.

These frequent visits of the BJP president come ahead of panchayat polls. While the Trinamool is battling allegations of corruption, including in the recruitment scam in State-run schools, defections of BJP MLAs to the ruling party continues in West Bengal. Only a few days ago, BJP MLA from Alipurduar Suman Kanjilal defected to the Trinamool.

The Trinamool Congress reacted by saying that the BJP president was spreading canards against the West Bengal government. “In January, the President of India awarded the Government at Doorstep ( Duare Sarkar) initiative of the West Bengal government so the BJP is spreading canards at our doorstep ( Duare kutsa) doesn’t make much sense,” Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.