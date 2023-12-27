GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nadda removes Anupam Hazra from BJP national secretary post

The former MP has been critical of the party's functioning in West Bengal for some time

December 27, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
File picture of BJP West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra

File picture of BJP West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

BJP president J.P. Nadda has removed West Bengal leader Anupam Hazra from the post of the party's national secretary.

A former Lok Sabha MP, Mr. Hazra has been critical of the party's functioning in the State for some time.

The BJP's decision came on Tuesday, coinciding with Mr. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata for a host of political programmes.

Mr. Hazra's removal from the post is being seen as a message to dissidents within the party to stick to organisational discipline and toe the leadership's line.

