Nadda hits out at Congress as BJP revs up campaign for Himachal polls

BJP president holds road show in crucial Kangra district

BJP president holds road show in crucial Kangra district

Stepping up the party’s poll campaign for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, due later this year, BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Friday held a roadshow in the State’s politically significant Kangra district.

Hoping to retain power in the State, Mr. Nadda referred to the pro-people policies and welfare work by the ruling BJP, and said the party would again form the government as it had done in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Addressing a gathering after the roadshow at Nagrota Bagwan, Mr. Nadda hit out at the Congress party, accusing it of ignoring the interests of the State and its people.

“The Congress governments always ignored interests of the State and snatched its rightful rights. It was the Congress government at the Centre, which snatched the special category status of the State. The status was later restored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 90:10 ratio for Central-State share for projects was also restored during the tenure of the BJP government. Besides, the special industrial package for the State of Himachal Pradesh was also provided by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government,” he said.

Mr. Nadda said the BJP is all set to win again in Himachal Pradesh and the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would face a drubbing.

“It was Mr. Modi who ensured that the weaker sections of the society and those deprived of welfare benefits get their dues, which ensured BJP’s victory in the four States. It was after 37 years that any government succeeded in repeating its government in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress candidates lost their security in 389 seats while the AAP candidates forfeited their security in all the 377 seats where they fought.. It was for the first time that any government succeeded in repeating its government in Uttrakhand. Also, it was for the first time that the BJP government won on its own in Manipur,” said Mr. Nadda.

He said the BJP government — be it at the Centre or in any State — is always committed to the development and welfare of the people.

“Central government succeeded in bringing back over 24,000 students of the country stranded in Ukraine, out of which about 430 students were from Himachal Pradesh. Even students of Pakistan succeeded in getting out of Ukraine by hoisting the Indian Flag on their vehicles. This was the picture of changing India and was possible only due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added.

Himachal Pradesh has 68 Assembly constituencies and the Kangra district has as many as 15 of them — the highest in any district of the State, making it politically significant.