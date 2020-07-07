Nadda attack on Rahul to distract from failure at Galwan: Amrinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said BJP president J.P. Nadda's verbal attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the India-China stand-off issue, was an attempt to distract public attention from the central government’s failure in the Galwan Valley.

Terming it a diversionary tactic, the Chief Minister said that having failed to respond to his persistent and relevant questions on the Galwan Valley issue, the BJP-led government at the Centre, was now trying desperately to distract the people with its personal attack on Mr. Gandhi.

“Not just Rahul Gandhi but the entire country wants answers to those questions, which touch upon not just our soldiers but every Indian who wants to know what went wrong in Galwan Valley on June 15,” he said.

Pointing to the latest statements from the Prime Minister on no intrusion having taken place in the region, Captain Amarinder asked how the Chinese were now backing off without having entered Indian territory in the first place.

Govt. in denial

“These are the kind of questions being raised by Rahul Gandhi. Instead of answering them, the government of India continues to be in denial even now,” he said.

Reacting to Mr. Nadda’s criticism of Mr. Gandhi for not attending a single meeting of the standing committee on defence, Captain Amarinder questioned the relevance of this to the Galwan Valley stand-off.

“The Committee does not take on-ground decisions relating to the battle field,” he said, adding that it was not the standing committee which decided on sending soldiers to the borders with either no or inadequate arms and ammunition.

Contrary to Mr. Nadda’s charge of Mr. Gandhi demoralising the nation and questioning the valour of our armed forces, the Congress MP was actually looking after the interests of the country and the armed forces, Captain Amarinder said.

“Quite apart from the fact that Mr. Gandhi has the democratic right, like every other Indian, to question the government, the issues raised by him are important for ensuring that we are not caught napping again and do not end up unnecessarily sacrificing the precious lives of our soldiers, as happened in Galwan,” he added.