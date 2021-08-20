Nadda arrives on 2-day visit to Uttarakhand to gear up BJP for 2022 assembly polls

Dehradun

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda arrived on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on Friday to galvanise party workers ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.

He was received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state BJP president Madan Kaushik as he arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport at around 10.30 am. Despite light rains, party workers lined up on either side of the road at Bhaniyawala, Chiddarwala, Nepali Farm and Raiwala to welcome Mr. Nadda as he proceeded for a hotel in Haridwar where he is slated to hold a slew of meetings.

Mr. Nadda is to hold around half a dozen meetings with party legislators, members of Dhami cabinet, heads and office bearers of the state BJP, its different cells and morchas during his visit.

He will also hold a dialogue with army personnel and seers during his visit.

The BJP president will discuss party's strategy for the 2022 Assembly Elections in the State which are just a few months away, party sources said. The main challenge before the BJP this time is to repeat its own electoral performance of 2017 when it had won 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand.