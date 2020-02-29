NABARD sanctions ₹400 crore for infrastructure projects in J&K

Jammu

29 February 2020 15:47 IST

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned funds to the tune of ₹400.64 crore to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the current financial year, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Against the normative allocation of ₹500 crore for the current fiscal, ₹400.64 crore was sanctioned for various projects of Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering (PHE) and animal husbandry, thus registering a cumulative achievement of 95.95%, the spokesman said.

Financial Commissioner (Finance) Arun Kumar Mehta chaired the meeting to review the performance achieved under NABARD funded projects.

The meeting discussed the sanctioned projects which include 85 rural roads and bridges, 38 water supply schemes, and two animal husbandry projects, he said.

He said the projects worth ₹99.08 crore have already been sent for sanctioning to NABARD. These include five of horticulture (fruit and vegetable market), six for extending the agriculture extension facilities, and eight for minor irrigation and flood control works.

The meeting also discussed ways to enhance the capacity of departments to utilise whole sanctioned amounts efficiently, the spokesman said.