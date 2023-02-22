Naba Kishore Das murder | Odisha will seek FBI’s help in investigation, says CM Patnaik

February 22, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

In order to ascertain the motive of Gopal Krushna Das, the police officer who killed former Minister Naba Kishore Das, Odisha Crime Branch will seek the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States of America, as they have the best expertise in behavioural analysis in such cases, said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India to facilitate an evaluation of the behaviour of the accused by the Behavioral Support Unit of the FBI of the United States of America, said Mr. Patnaik.

Earlier this month, the Odisha Police received a lead stating that Gopal Krishna Das is believed to have penned down a note stating his motives and that paper was hidden in his pockets. He was afraid of being lynched by the Minister’s supporters.

Mr. Das had flushed the paper into a tank at the Jharsuguda Airport Police Station toilet during the investigation process. The police had to scrape the toilet tank later for evidence.

The Crime Branch said the preserved viscera of the deceased were sent to the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Bhubaneswar for chemical examination and opinion. “Verification of medical treatment records and financial behaviour of accused ASI is taken up by another Crime Branch team at Berhampur. The team is also engaged in examination of the near and dear ones of the accused ASI to ascertain the plea advanced by him,” said the investigating agency.