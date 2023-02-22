Odisha seeks FBI’s help to discern motive for killing of Minister

February 22, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

As the Crime Branch of Odisha police failed to ascertain the motive behind the murder of former minister Naba Kishore Das, the State would seek the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the U.S.A., said to have the best expertise in behavioural analysis, to crack the high profile case.

Following vociferous demands by the Opposition for a fair probe into the murder over the first two days of Budget Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday placed his statement in the House.

“We have requested the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to facilitate an evaluation of the behaviour of the accused by the Behavioral Support Unit of the FBI of U.S.A.,” Mr. Patnaik said.

He reassured the House that no stone would be left unturned in ensuring a full, fair and open investigation into the case with assistance from the best forensic experts in India and abroad.

The Odisha CM provided an elaborate account of the ongoing probe into the case and came down heavily on the opposition for statements that were meant for “politicising the heinous crime”.

Former Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das was killed by Gopal Krushna Das, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police who was subsequently dismissed. He fired at the Minister from a point blank range from his service weapon at Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district on January 29. Naba Kishore Das was airlifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Crime Branch was subsequently directed to probe the incident. “To ensure transparency in the investigation, my government had requested the Orissa High Court to nominate one sitting or retired judge of the HC to monitor the investigation of this case. The HC nominated Justice J.P. Das (retired) to monitor the investigation of the case,” Mr. Patnaik said.

“The Crime Branch has been asked to carry out a thorough and scientific investigation to establish the truth in the case. The Crime Branch has taken services of the best forensic experts in the country in this case. The State Forensic Science laboratory, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory at New Delhi and the Gujarat State Forensic Science Laboratory at Gandhi Nagar are assisting the Odisha Crime Branch. Basing on the witness examination and the interrogation of the accused person, a psychiatric evaluation of Gopal Das has been carried out by a board consisting of four psychiatric experts,” he informed the House.

According to the statement, to examine whether the accused was telling the truth or was being deceptive, he had been subjected to forensic psychological assessment and layered voice analysis test by experts from the Central Forensic Science laboratory, New Delhi.

“He was also subjected to narco-analysis by experts at the Gujarat State Forensic Science Laboratory to detect deception or any additional clue. So, all possible steps are being taken and the best experts are being consulted,” Mr. Patnaik mentioned in the statement.

It is to be noted that a local in Jharsuguda rejected the Crime Branch’s plea for further mental evaluation of Gopal Krushna Das by experts of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru.

Mr. Patnaik said that in the aftermath of the terrible incident, the manner in which “this very sensitive case” was being politicised had shocked him as well as the people of Odisha.

“I am deeply shocked that the accused of this heinous crime is a policeman. The accused officer has been immediately dismissed from service and all efforts will be made to bring him to justice. I am also disturbed at the statements made by some leaders of Opposition parties, especially the State BJP, on the entire police force. I pity the opposition, especially the state BJP, that has no other agenda except politicising heinous crimes and demoralising our police force, which is the pride of Orissa,” he said in his long statement.