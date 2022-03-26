NAB, police raid poppy fields in Manipur

Move comes after strict orders from Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that his government would continue the anti-drug campaign against drug addiction and cultivation of poppy plants. Representational image. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah.

Following strict instructions from Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, combined teams of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) and police have started destroying verdant poppy plants grown at various places and the mountains in particular. Surprise search operations and frisking are also being carried out at suspected localities.

“The combined teams of the NAB and the police personnel raided some fields, including the mountains, on Friday. Initial reports say poppy plants on more than 150 acres of field were destroyed,” officials said.

Two tribals from the Ukhrul district were arrested after they were spotted possessing seven kg of high quality opium. The drug traffickers were intercepted near Imphal on Friday. The two reportedly told police that they had brought the opium there for selling it to some people. However, no further arrests could be carried out.

The official reports said that poppy plants were destroyed in Chandel, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Imphal East and Tengnoupal districts. Other areas will be covered in the coming days.

Mr. Singh had announced that under the amended anti-narcotics law a drug trafficker can be detained without trial up to two years. He said that it was akin to the National Security Act, which empowers the authority to detain a militant without trial for one year.

Mr. Singh said that his government would continue the anti-drug campaign against drug addiction and cultivation of poppy plants. He also pointed out that drug abuse among girls was increasing. In order to save the younger generation, the government would intensify the anti-drug campaign.

Meanwhile, government circles are in a quandary as the Supreme Court has asked for an explanation as to why the State government did not file a petition against a local court ruling saying that narcotics drugs valued at over ₹30 crore seized from the residence of Lukhosei Zou, a former chairman of the autonomous district council, belonged to his driver. Mr. Zou was acquitted.

Reports said that though narcotics and other forms of drugs were seized every third or fourth day, the number of convictions was not encouraging.