Mystery shrouds death of student

After bodies of a 22-year-old Delhi University student and her uncle were found in two different parts of the city within a span of few hours last week, no clear leads have emerged in the case.

The woman’s death has been confirmed as murder but that of her uncle is shrouded by mystery. Mehrunissa, who was pursuing B.A from Janaki Devi College, was found strangulated to death at the same Inderpuri house where she lived with her 32-year-old uncle Mehendi Hasan. The family hails from Amroha and Mehrunissa’s studies and Hasan’s coaching for competitive exams were what brought them to the Capital.

Hasan’s body was found on the track near the Sarai Rohilla station a few hours before that. But whether the death was accidental, which prima facie is the case according to the police, is still being investigated.

For now Hasan has emerged as the prime suspect but the police are yet to connect the dots or have zeroed in on the motive. The angle now being probed is that he first murdered Mehrunissa and then jumped in front of the track, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar.

The family first learnt of Hasan’s death on April 4. On reaching there, his brother, Danish, identified the body. With the key recovered from his pocket, Danish went to the Inderpuri flat in West Delhi where Hasan and Mehrunissa lived. Meherunissa was lying dead on a mattress on the floor. There were strangulation and nail marks on her neck.

No suicide note

According to the railway police, Hasan’s death appeared to be a case of accident but under the given circumstances, they transferred the probe to West District.

The fact that Hasan had locked the room before leaving, lends credence to the suicide after murder theory but he did not leave any suicide note.

Mr. Kumar said that Hasan was an alcoholic and was frustrated because he had not been able to crack the Civil Services or any other competitive exams.