Mystery shrouds death of lawyer in Agartala

Bidyut Ghosh, bleeding from the nose, was declared brought dead when taken to hospital; police await post-mortem report

Mystery shrouds death of a senior advocate in his house chamber here on Saturday night. Bidyut Ghosh was declared brought dead when he was taken to GBP Hospital in an unconscious state.

Mr. Ghosh, 52, had unsuccessfully contested the 2013 Assembly elections from Ramnagar in Agartala. He later joined the Congress after being expelled from the BJP for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Police said his wife and few neighbours took the advocate to the hospital after he reportedly fell unconscious at his chamber at Krishnanagar. He was bleeding from nose when he was taken to hospital and doctors suspected cardiac arrest as the reason for his death, the police said.

The lawyer’s father-in-law complained that his son-in-law was murdered and the police should probe in that angle. He claimed that a relative of Mr. Ghosh, Sukanta Sen, had borrowed ₹15 lakh from the lawyer and he suspected the latter for ‘organising the murder’.

A police officer said they were waiting for the post-mortem report to know the cause of death.

In 2018, advocate Pradip Modak was found murdered at his residence here. The main accused was a relative who is at large.

