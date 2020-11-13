Mystery shrouds death of Assam TV journalist

A television journalist based in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district died on Thursday following what his colleagues said was a mysterious road accident.

Parag Bhuyan, 47, was the brother of former Minister Jagadish Bhuyan who had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party a year ago over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Nitumoni Saikia, editor-in-chief of Pratidin Time, said a pick-up vehicle hit Mr. Bhuyan near his house at Kakopathar on Wednesday night and escaped through a check-gate put up by the local police station nearby.

“The initial indifference of the police makes us suspect that he was murdered for exposing illegalities and corruption around Kakopathar,” Mr. Saikia said.