Other States

Mystery shrouds death of Assam TV journalist

A television journalist based in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district died on Thursday following what his colleagues said was a mysterious road accident.

Parag Bhuyan, 47, was the brother of former Minister Jagadish Bhuyan who had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party a year ago over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Nitumoni Saikia, editor-in-chief of Pratidin Time, said a pick-up vehicle hit Mr. Bhuyan near his house at Kakopathar on Wednesday night and escaped through a check-gate put up by the local police station nearby.

“The initial indifference of the police makes us suspect that he was murdered for exposing illegalities and corruption around Kakopathar,” Mr. Saikia said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2020 12:56:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mystery-shrouds-death-of-assam-tv-journalist/article33088277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY